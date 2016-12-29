Northumberland Livestock

Wooler
December 21
Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly Primestock sale of sheep.
Sold 364 lambs and 294 ewes and rams
Lamb numbers tight because of trade fears, but selling vendors receiving returns well above expectations.
Lambs per head: Suffolk: £91.50 West Longridge, £83 Marigold, £82.50 Edlingham Newtown, £80 West Longridge.
Texel: £85 Edlingham Newtown, £84 Auchencrow Mains, £83 Mindrum Farming Co, £82 (two) Springhill, Seahouses, £82 Kettleburn, Wrangham Redsteads and Ladykirk, £80 (three) Ladykirk.
Lambs per kg: Texel: 205p, 200p Springhill, Seahouses, 202.4p Auchencrow Mains, 195p Ladykirk, 194.7p Black Heddon, 192.5p Edlingham Newtown and Wrangham Redsteads.
Charolais: 190.2p Auchencrow Mains.
Ewe numbers similar, and again dear, all classes sought after
Ewes: Texel: £134 Wrangham Redsteads, £85.50, £81 Craigs House, £85, £84.50 Black Heddon, £83 Marigold, £82 (two) Ladykirk and Bogend.
Suffolk: £102 Cornhill, £98 Brockley Hall, £90 Cornhill.
Half-bred: £86 Marigold.
Mule: £69.50 Marigold, £69, £67 Brockley Hall, £65.50 Craigs House.
Blackfaced: £52 Burncastle.