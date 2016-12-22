Northumberland Livestock

Wooler
December 14
Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep.
Sold 696 Lambs and 419 Ewes and Rams Lamb numbers similar but trade like nationwide markets a touch easier Lambs per head: Suffolk: £100, £80 (two) Brockley Hall, £82.50 Marigold, £79 Craigs House. Texel: £83.50 Whittingham Lane, £80 Ladykirk, £78 Kettleburn, Mindrum Farming Co and Biddlestone Home Farm.
Lambs per kg: Texel: 186p, 181.8p Ladykirk. 183.8p Black Heddon, 180.5p Kettleburn, 180p Lorbottle, 178.8p Biddlestone Home Farm, 178p Village Farm, Seahouses. Suffolk: 175.3p Biddlestone Home Farm, 172.4p Brockley Hall.
Ewes a classy show, definitely dearer.
Ewes: Texel: £139, £108 Wrangham Redsteads, £110.50, £107 Black Heddon, £102.50, £97.50 Lickar Moor, £90.50, £88, £84.50 Black Heddon, £84 Ladykirk. Zwartble: £89 Wrangham Redsteads. Suffolk: £85 Brandon White House, £84 Kettleburn and Mindrum Farming Co, £83 Marigold, £82.50 Todrig, £82 Haugh Head, £80 Ladykirk. Lleyn: £82 Wrangham Redsteads. Mule: £69 Ladykirk. £68.50, £65 Barmoor Red House, £68.50 Brandon Whitehouse, £67.50 Shawdon Woodhouse.
Rams: Charolais: £94 Cornhill. Texel: £90 Hedgeley Farms. Bluefaced Leicester: £90 Hedgeley Farms.