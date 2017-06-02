Northumberland butcher lands haul of awards

A Longframlington butcher has proven, yet again, that there is still a place for well-made, traditional, quality meat products.

Chris Green, of R Green & Son, returned from the National Meat Products Awards 2017 Meatup Exhibition in Milton Keynes with three national gold awards for his home-cured bacon, farmhouse sausage and chicken curry pies, along with a silver award for his pork and apple burgers and two bronze awards for his steak pies and sausage rolls.

Chris said: “While it is important to keep abreast of the ever-changing needs of our customers, it is equally important to keep producing fine traditional fare. We are really proud of our products and our staff who all contribute to our award-winning success.”

Chris’ business is strongly routed in producing the traditional and, after trading for more than 125 years, R Green & Son still has what it takes.

“It is always nice to have our products endorsed by a nationally-accredited association such as the National Federation of Meat and Food Traders,” he added.

Never one to rest on his laurels, Chris is currently developing a new range of ready meals which will be offered alongside tempting side dishes.