No let up for the young farmers

The fund-raising and fun doesn’t stop at Alnwick Young Farmers’ Club.

In 2015/16 the club raised more than £6,000, claiming second place in the National Student Farmer Young Farmers’ Club of the Year award.

Fund-raising included a Three Peaks Challenge, which saw 13 members take on the three highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales in 24 hours in memory of member Stu Ridley.

At the County AGM, Alnwick claimed the Stan Dawson Community Service and Charity Trophy, and member Cameron Shell won the Senior Stock Judging Bolam Cup.

There was carol singing from a tractor and trailer in December, raising £300 for the Great North Air Ambulance, while the Farmers’ Ball at Doxford Barns raised more than £2,000.

Other events included talks by Coastal Grains, a trip to Airbox Bounce, pool, darts and quiz contests, and a club exchange with Diss Young Farmers, from Norfolk, which included a hill farm tour by Stuart Nelson, and a look at the ‘combine graveyard’ thanks to the Manners family.

Club members are also sporting new t-shirts, sponsored by RIX Petroleum.

And preparation is under way for the County Rally, which will include a range of competitions, from tractor handling to dancing.

New recruits are always welcome. To find out more visit www.facebook.com/Alnwickyoungfarmersclub