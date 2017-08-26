New hotel is looking to recruit staff

A new boutique hotel, which is opening in Alnwick’s former convent, is recruiting staff.

Debbie Cook is behind the renovation at the ex-St Mary’s Convent, on Bailiffgate.

The 11-bedroom hotel, named The Cookie Jar, will open on Saturday, September 23, and the business is creating numerous jobs.

Debbie said: “Personal experience hosts are required for day and night shifts and we are looking for enthusiastic personnel to join the team.

“Staff will be actively involved in all aspects of guest service including food and beverage service, housekeeping, reception and general cleaning and preparation of all areas.”

For details, contact Mick Holland by emailing mick.holland@cookiejaralnwick.com or calling 07832 572744.

The Cookie Jar has also launched its new website – www.cookiejaralnwick.com – and is now taking bookings for bedrooms and private dinners.

Designed locally, the website not only promotes the new hotel, but also Alnwick, local suppliers and Northumberland attractions.

Debbie said: “We tried to make it very personal, but it is also very important to promote this wonderful part of the country. Northumberland is our home and many of the rooms are named after golf courses, shooting fields or great days out we have enjoyed in the county over the last 18 years of living here.”

As part of the refurbishment, there will be a newly-formed garden and terrace, while the lounge will be open to everyone to enjoy morning coffee, afternoon tea and all-day small-plate snacks. A restaurant, The Bailiffgate Bistro, will open in 2018.

Social-media channels will launch in early September, promoting various food and wine events that are planned, including food-and-wine matching nights.