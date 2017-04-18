New face at the helm

A new chief executive has been appointed at the company helping bring investment to Northumberland.

Development company Arch has promoted Jacqui Kell from director of business strategy to chief executive.

She takes over from Peter McIntyre, who will soon take up his new role as executive director of economy and place at Sunderland City Council.

Established by Northumberland County Council in 2012, Arch has supported the creation of almost 500 jobs and attracted more than £90million of private sector investment into Northumberland.

Steven Mason, chief executive of Northumberland County Council, said: “Jacqui Kell’s appointment ensures the continuity that is so important to our economy.”

He added: “Arch has delivered outstanding value to Northumberland and I am very grateful for the significant contribution made by Peter McIntyre during his five years at the helm.

“Moving forward under Jacqui’s leadership, Arch is forecast to provide £25million to the county council over the next three years, enabling us to protect the provision of essential services. I wish Jacqui great success in her new role.”

Jacqui said: “I am proud and excited to take on the role of chief executive and lead an outstanding team to deliver economic growth and prosperity on behalf of Northumberland.”

She joined Arch in May 2013 having previously worked for 10 years at Newcastle City Council in several high profile roles.