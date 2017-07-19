New appointment aids biomass firm’s expansion

A Northumberland biomass energy specialist has made a key appointment to its business and, in the process, established a Midlands office as it continues to realise plans for growth.

Experienced wood-energy specialist Ewan Bent has joined Alnwick-based re:heat as principal consultant to enhance and strengthen the business’ comprehensive portfolio of services, supporting client demand for green heating and leading work to drive up industry standards in this still-evolving field.

Ewan brings over 20 years’ experience in renewable and wood energy to his new role. He boasts an impressive CV of relevant achievements, including establishing one of the first wood-fuel supply companies in the UK – Midlands Wood Fuel.

After retiring from Midlands Wood Fuel, Ewan worked as a freelance consultant for the industry, supporting a range of organisations and businesses at all stages of the renewable-energy cycle, from forestry to wood-fuel businesses and end users including public housing providers. Most recently, as part-time commercial director of Afterwood Ltd, he secured significant new business and Woodsure accreditation for the firm.

Ewan approached re:heat about potential opportunities as he was keen to work with them based on his knowledge of the company.

“I wanted to join re:heat as they have an excellent reputation for the technical competency and quality of their work,” he said. “They also have a varied portfolio of projects which was of great interest to me, with a variety of schemes. I was attracted by the intellectual challenges of involvement in all these different areas and am looking forward to meeting these as part of such a well-respected company.”