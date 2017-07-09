Lambs sell well at annual show

At Wooler on June 21, Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep.

At its annual summer show and sale it sold 608 lambs, 16 hoggs and 162 ewes and rams.

The show was expertly judged by Haig Murray, Dunbia (Wales), who awarded the championship to Messrs H N Howard & Son, Chillingham Home Farm, for a pen of Beltex.x lambs, weighing 38kg and selling at £105 to the judge.

Reserve champions were Messrs J Gregory & Sons, Springhill, Seahouses, for a pen of Texel.x lambs, weighing 39kg and selling at £92 to Mr J Curle, Bowsden.

All classes of lambs were dearer on the week and more are needed for buyers.

Lambs per head: Beltex £110 Chillingham Home Farm, £110 East Newburn, £105 (2) Chillingham Home Farm, £98.50 (2) Chillingham Home Farm, £94 West Longridge. Suffolk £110 Kypie, £100 Edrom Mains. Texel £101.50 Low Middleton, £100 Lorbottle, £98 Springhill, Seahouses, £96.50 Shotton, £96 Black Heddon.

Lambs per kilo: Beltex 280p, 276.3p, 255.8p (2) Chillingham Home Farm, 241p East Newburn. Texel 248.6p Springhill, Seahouses, 247.6p Low Middleton, 245p Springhill Farm, Seahouses, 241p East Newburn. Suffolk 220p Kypie Farm, 217.4p Edrom Mains.

Hoggs per head: Texel £118 South Falaknowe, £100, £89, £85, £79 Cold Martin. Suffolk £90 West Longridge.

Ewes were exceptionally dear.

Ewes: Texel £139 Shepherds Cottage, £130, £128.50 Crunklaw, £125 South Falaknowe. Suffolk £105 Doune Brae, £100 South Falaknowe, £98 West Longridge.

Rams: Texel £137 Blackadder Mains, £95 Milfield Demesne. Suffolk £88 Kypie.