Holiday agency earns a prestigious marque

A Seahouses-based holiday company has marked its 10th anniversary in style, by being awarded a national accreditation.

Stay Northumbria has become the only self-catering holiday cottage rental agency in the North East to be awarded the coveted Quality Assured Agency (QAA) marque from Visit England.

It is awarded to agencies that exceed industry standards of compliance and customer service, offering consumers assurance that they are booking with a reputable company.

The award means the agency, which owns www.staynorthumbria.co.uk and www.northumberlandcottages.com, is one of only 27 agencies in the UK to currently hold the award.

Jackie and Neil Forsyth, who have 23 years’ experience in holiday property letting, own Stay Northumbria. Launched in 2006, the company now employs 10 people.

Jackie said: “This is a real boost for us. Business is already excellent but we continuously strive for standards above and beyond what customers expect, so now to have an award that recognises that is the icing on the cake.

“We will always be the first and currently are the only agency in the North East to achieve this. Considering we have more than 90 properties spanning Whitley Bay to Berwick and across to Corbridge and Wooler on our books, it hasn’t been an easy win.”

Stay Northumbria looks after property for owners in two ways; managing entirely for owners, from booking to cleaning and more; or advertising and taking bookings.

Stay Northumbria offers home owners who wish to rent their property out to holiday makers a one-stop service if required, including full maintenance, cleaning and laundry and a secure booking system, among other things.