Herd about the new farm competition?

A new competition is open for farmers to show how well they manage their herd.

The Glendale Agricultural Society (GAS) is launching the GAS Herd Competition.

The contest is looking for farmers who maximise the returns and potential of their herd of cattle whether they farm on a big or small scale.

Ian Murray, chief livestock steward and organiser of the competition, said: “It doesn’t matter if you have a small pedigree herd or a large commercial herd, anyone based in Northumberland can enter the competition.

“We will be looking at the general management of the herd, along with the ease of management.

“If your system works well for your farm individually and the herd has a good physical performance, we would urge you to enter.”

If you are interested in entering, contact Ian Murray on 07711 478813 or by email to ian.murray@farming.co.uk

The closing date for entries is July 20.

Prizes will be awarded for best overall herd, highly commended large, highly commended small, commended large, commended small.

The contest will be judged in late July by Angus Nelless, from Thistleyhaugh Farm.

The prizes will be presented at the Glendale Show, on August bank holiday weekend in Wooler, which attracts more than 15,000 people and is a highlight of the year.