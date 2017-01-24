Funding for housing

Kier Living has secured one of the largest allocations of funds from the Housing and Communities Agency – £41.9million to build 1,700 new shared-ownership homes over the next four years.

The Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme 2016 to 2021 supports the building of more shared-ownership homes as well as new rent to buy homes, enabling first-time buyers to save for a deposit to buy while renting at discounted rates, and affordable rental homes.

Of the 1,700 units, 375 have been allocated in the northern region.

Paul Moore, managing director for Kier Living Northern, said: “This is a significant amount of grant funding for the North, where the demand for affordable housing remains very high.”