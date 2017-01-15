Fuelling business

A service station is fuelling both its customers and its profits.

Purdy Lodge, on the A1 near Belford, has installed a new Ringtons drinks machine in its forecourt shop.

Since the arrival of the La Cimbali bean-to-cup coffee machine, Purdy Lodge has seen an 18 per cent year-on-year growth in its hot beverages sales, with a similar footfall to the previous year.

John Davidson, from Purdy Lodge, said: “Our previous coffee tower, although well used, was unreliable and the quality variable, but since installation of our new tower we can clearly see the impact having a recognised brand in Ringtons, great quality coffee and a well-designed coffee tower is having on our sales and repeat business and we expect this to only grow in time.”