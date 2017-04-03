Five medals for Northumberland hair and beauty students

Northumberland College hair, nail art and media make-up students won five medals at this year’s Association of Hairdressers and Therapists (AHT) national finals.

The competition, which aims to recognise and reward exceptional skills and achievements of trainee hairdressers and therapists, saw finalists from around 50 colleges from across the UK compete at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool in March.

The college was able to compete after securing 10 places in the finals following success at the regional heats in Gateshead in February where students placed in the top three of nine different categories including cut and blow dry, ladies evening, nail art, fantasy, barbering, body painting and gender transformation.

Natalie Lashley, a 29-year-old Level 2 hairdressing student from Ashington, secured first place for her ladies evening look, which included styling her model’s hair into an elegant chignon with ornamentation, make-up and an evening dress.

In the fantasy total look competition, 25-year-old Level 2 hairdressing student Katie Wilkinson, from Haltwhistle, finsihed third for her creative look which involved styling hair, make-up and a costume for her model.

From the barbering department, Level 3 student, 42-year-old Trudie White, from Hexham, earned fourth place for her fantasy look.

Further success came from the College’s Level 3 diploma nail technology students in the commercial nail art final as 28-year-old Jade Gibbs, from Morpeth, landed first place followed closely by fellow classmate, 29-year-old Rebecca Hunter, who placed second.

The Association of Hairdressers and Therapists was founded in 1963 by a group of hairdressing teachers.