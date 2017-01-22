First networking event is a success, says town council

More than 60 people turned out last week as Alnwick Town Council hosted its inaugural business networking event.

The event, which took place last Tuesday, saw a number of economic development issues discussed at what is hoped to be the first of a series of meetings.

Tim Kirton, the town council’s project and economic development officer, said: “Alnwick town councillors, many of whom run businesses locally, recognise how vital the expertise of our business community is to the town.

“This event is a demonstration of the town council’s support, to provide an opportunity for business people to meet together, share knowledge and expertise, and to identify how, together, we can develop this further.”

The networking event was held in the research premises of pharmaceuticals firm Arcinova and all of the business representatives took the opportunity to tour the laboratories and offices to learn more about the company.

Tim said: “The expertise available at Arcinova is providing Alnwick with an international reputation for excellence in the pharmaceuticals research industry.

“Arcinova and the council hope that this reputation might attract new companies from that high-value industry to our town and Arcinova may be able to share part of their premises with new companies offering complementary products and services.”

The meeting also received a presentation from James Holloway, business growth advisor at Arch, the county’s development company, who outlined the new £1.3million Business Growth Programme.

Deputy Mayor, Coun George Mavin, said: “From the feedback, and talking to many delegates, this event was a success and certainly the proposed future meetings are going to be equally valuable as a discussion forum.

“The town council recognises how vital it is that our businesses thrive and we want to do everything we can to help them grow and increase employment as well as, of course, to welcome new businesses.”

Alnwick Town Council is proposing to hold networking meetings every three months, inviting speakers on topics of interest and relevance to local business people as well as an opportunity to network.

Contact Tim Kirton on 01665 602574 or timkirton@hotmail.co.uk