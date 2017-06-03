Farms opening up to visitors

Farmers in Northumberland will be sowing the seeds for better understanding of their work as they open to the public.

LEAF Open Farm Sunday takes place on June 11, and local farmers are taking part.

North Bellshill, near Belford, is a family-run farm. Visitors are invited along free between 10am and 4pm to see the new farm trail, take part in guided walks, look at moth traps, view sheep clipping and meet some of the animals.

Helen Renner from North Bellshill, said: “My family and I are proud of the work we do and are really looking forward to welcoming everyone to our farm.”

There’s also plenty to see at Carroll’s Heritage Potatoes at Tiptoe Farm, near Cornhill-upon-Tweed.

Visitors should arrive at 1.45pm to meet farmer Anthony Carroll and discover organic potato farming.

There will be a tractor drive to the potato and arable fields, a potato demonstration van with children’s activities, and Willy Robson, from Chain Bridge Honey Farm, will discuss his bees and have samples to try. Refreshments will be served courtesy of Marks and Spencer in Berwick.

Anthony said: “We hope that families will be able to join us and learn about the world of farming and where food comes from and have a fun day out.”

The event is free, but spaces must be booked in advance at hello@allisonsutherland.co.uk or on 07974 416692.