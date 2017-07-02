Farm’s new product is a big help for horses

A farm based in Northumberland has created a revolutionary new product which seeks to improve the quality of life for stabled horses.

Alnwick-based company Silvermoor Haylage has developed StableGraze, a new automated forage feeder that is already making waves in the traditional equestrian sector.

Its unique design allows horse owners to ration their feed into three separate compartments, which can be released at pre-programmed intervals throughout the day and night.

Lindsay Foggin, from Silvermoor, said: “The issue we focused on was the fact that horses are designed to eat little and often.

“This is, however, often impossible for owners to manage as they are not able to be at the stable throughout the day and night, so their only option is to leave all the feed in one go in the morning or evening.

“We sat scratching our heads for a while trying to come up with a solution that would solve this problem and eventually we came up with a rough idea for StableGraze.”

StableGraze allows the feed to be released slowly throughout the day, increasing both the health and wellbeing of the horse.

Silvermoor Haylage has been producing feed for horses since 1992, and has been in its present form since 2005.

By controlling every aspect of their production, from growing the crops to packaging the haylage, they have become known for producing a high quality product.

The first prototype was produced in 2015 and the company took it to the British Equestrian Trade Show, receiving positive, encouraging feedback from other horse enthusiasts.

Since then the product has been modified and redeveloped, and the final version is now available for purchase.

Silvermoor took part in RTC North’s Designing Better Business programme to help launch its product. For more information on Stablegraze, visit https://stablegraze.com