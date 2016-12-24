Country estate set to switch to green energy

A 17th-century mansion house in Northumberland will be heated by green technology thanks to an Alnwick firm – its second installation this year at a National Trust property.

Following a tender process, re:heat has been appointed to remove the inefficient oil-fired boilers from the Wallington Hall estate and install a cost-effective, renewable-fuelled heating and hot water system.

The National Trust has appointed re:heat to deliver the project as part of its commitment to reduce carbon emissions at its properties by switching to more renewable-energy sources and to deliver 50 per cent of its energy from renewables by 2020.

The project will see the installation of two 130kw wood pellet-fired biomass boilers which will deliver heat and hot water to the main hall, estate cottages, offices, gift shop and café.

This is the second time the National Trust has appointed re:heat to install renewable heating technology and oversee the removal of oil from one of its sites – in August this year, the team installed two boilers at Nunnington Hall, near York.

Ben Tansey, re:heat director, said: “We are delighted to be working with the National Trust again. It is a prestigious client and Wallington is a sensitive site, steeped in history with a high specification in order to meet its present and future needs.”

National Trust project manager, Adrian Fox, said: “This is a major project with multiple drivers for us and we are looking forward to working again with re:heat to deliver it. Most of the work will be done while the estate is open which means it has to be managed around visitors, staff and regular deliveries and we know re:heat can handle these challenges.”