Competition to find young pet champion

To celebrate the launch of Berwick’s Pets at Home store, colleagues are calling on residents to nominate a caring and responsible young pet owner to help officially open the shop next month.

Pets at Home wants to recognise a young pet owner who has shown a level of responsibility way beyond their years when it comes to caring for their beloved animals.

They might be taking on essential duties involved in pet care or have formed a special bond with their pet.

Berwick’s young pet owner will be a shining example of how the five pet welfare needs – shelter; food and water; good health; appropriate company; and the right living environment – are essential for keeping pets happy and healthy.

The winner will be invited to open officially the new store at Prince Edward Road, Tweedmouth, on Friday, February 3, and will receive £100 of Pets at Home vouchers.

Furthermore, with their entire school class, they will be invited to participate in an exclusive workshop at the store, where they will learn about the welfare needs of different animals.

The entire group will also get to see and hold some of the resident small animals up close.

Mark Adair, manager of the Berwick store, said: “Owning a pet is often the first responsibility many children get to enjoy.

“We are really looking forward to hearing the great examples of responsible pet ownership from young people in the local area and celebrating the next generation of pet owners.”

To nominate a young pet owner, email petslocal@ha vas.com with details of why they are deserving of the title, plus their school and contact details – with Berwick in the subject – before Friday, January 20.