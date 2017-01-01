Search
Business

Cash machine fees could be on the way after bank ATM dispute

Bank customers could soon be forced to pay to withdraw their own cash at ATM machines, following a dispute over who maintains them.

Business
Carlo Biagioni, Chairman of Alnwick Chamber of Trade, promotes the Alnwick Raffle with Norry Davie also from the Chamber, Jonathan Park from the Halifax, Anthony Fyfe from the White Swan and Alison Todd from Jobsons of Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman

Raffle aims to raise funds for Garden Town

A major fund-raising initiative is being held in aid of plans to transform a key area of Alnwick, as part of a grand horticultural vision for the town.

News
...

39 North East eateries to try during Vegan Restaurant Week as Veganuary continues

Vegans and the vegan-curious are being offered a wealth of special offers and dining options as North East eateries embrace Vegan Restaurant Week.
News
...

Second-hand tyres putting drivers' lives at risk

Dangerous second-hand tyres are putting motorists' lives at risk, councils have warned - with a local authority finding one such tyre stocked to be 23 years old.
News
A number of farming and land issues will be discussed at free CLA event.

Free event will keep farmers up to date

A free Farm Update North event is being held for anyone interested in rural matters.

Business
Haggerston Castle

Jobs drive across the tourism industry

A heavy recruitment period across Northumberland’s tourism sector is taking place.

News
Picture by PA.

Royal Mail hit by sharp drop in letters over Christmas

Royal Mail has revealed a sharp drop in letter mailing in the busy festive season as business worries over Brexit-hit marketing post.

News 1
Northumberland County Council chief executive Steven Mason

North East trio to go it alone on devolution deal

The prospect of a devolution deal for the three councils north of the Tyne is rising after the Government agreed to start formal discussions.

News

Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

Business

Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

Business
James Murphy, Principal Director, H and H Land and Property: 31 October 2016 STUART WALKER Stuart Walker Photography 2016

Farmers must look for opportunity

With a new year under way, H&H Land and Property principal director for Scotland James Murphy looks ahead from his base in Newtown St Boswells.

Business
Help is at hand for people looking for work.

NE jobs support scheme goes live

A new support programme has been launched to help almost 3,000 long-term unemployed people across the North East on their journey towards work.

News 1
Roadworks on the A1.

Roadworks on the A1 and A19 in the North East this week

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1 and A19 this week.

News
The Pets at Home store under construction in Berwick.

Competition to find young pet champion

To celebrate the launch of Berwick’s Pets at Home store, colleagues are calling on residents to nominate a caring and responsible young pet owner to help officially open the shop next month.

Business
Paul Hodgson, from Ringtons, at Purdy Lodge.

Fuelling business

A service station is fuelling both its customers and its profits.

Business
David Scott

Quirky wedding venue says I do to new appointments

An award-winning Northumberland wedding venue has added another couple of jewels to its crown.

Business
Sheep sale at Northeast Livestock Sale's Acklington Auction Mart. Picture by Jane Coltman

Now is a good time for sheep vaccinations

The shortest day is now past, Christmas and New Year celebrations have finished, and the decorations are down.

Business
Linden Hall representatives at the 2015 Northumberland Business Awards

Anticipation is building for business awards

Anticipation is building for next month’s Northumberland Business Awards.

News
News from the Northumberland Gazette

Book your place at Northumberland tourism conference

The Northumberland Tourism Annual Conference takes place at Linden Hall on Thursday, February 9.

News
Stay Northumbria has been awarded the coverted Quality Assured Agency marque from Visit England.

Holiday agency earns a prestigious marque

A Seahouses-based holiday company has marked its 10th anniversary in style, by being awarded a national accreditation.

Business
Load more