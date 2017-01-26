Boutique hotel in Northumberland up for sale

A boutique hotel on the edge of the Northumberland National Park is up for sale.

The Coach House is a Grade II-listed property which forms part of the Otterburn Hall estate.

Formerly a pub with letting rooms, it has been transformed by the current owner into a 14-bedroom hotel with a bar and restaurant.

The building originally housed the stables and coaches serving Otterburn Hall, a country retreat built in 1870 for Lord James Douglas.

Mark Worley, director at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: “Otterburn Hall Hotel ceased trading a few years ago and the estate was broken up and sold to several buyers. The current owner, Julie Blackie purchased The Coach House and has transformed the property and business which attracts many tourists and a strong wedding trade.

“This is a great opportunity for a buyer to obtain a beautifully refurbished hotel and easily manageable business with massive potential for the coming years.”

Current owner Julie Blackie said: “Although we only commenced trading in the autumn of last year, we have derived much trade from three local wedding venues as well as from the tourism and leisure industry in general.

“Otterburn Hall has recently received a huge lottery grant to upgrade, refurbish and reopen as a five-star hotel and the work currently underway on the lodge park, caravan site and residential houses will further boost trade in months and years to come.”

The Coach House has asking price of £375,000 on a 999-year lease and a rent of £2,000 per year with no service charges. There is also a refurbished two-bedroom cottage next door which is additionally available at £185,000.