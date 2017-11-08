Business support initiative honoured

A special programme to support Northumberland businesses was named runner-up in the Digital Skills category at the NextGen Digital Challenge Awards 2017.

Business Northumberland was commended for its innovative approach to providing digital skills support to local firms in the county.

Members of the Business Northumberland delivery team joined providers from across the country to collect the accolade at a recent awards ceremony in London.

Business Northumberland aims to increase growth among businesses and also improve their digital skills and promote the use of online technology, with the overall aim to increase overall sales and productivity for Northumberland businesses.

David Brunnen, chairman of the NextGen Digital Challenge Awards, said: “This Digital Skills award to Business Northumberland reflects the nation-wide need to improve skills within small businesses.

“The judging panel recognised that the pace of change in online services demands regular refresher training and upskilling to maintain competitiveness and create new employment opportunities.”