BUSINESS AWARDS: Winners announced at celebration dinner

Enterprise across the county was celebrated at the Northumberland Business Awards last night.

Companies and individuals were rewarded for their achievements over the past year across a range of categories at Linden Hall, near Morpeth.

The awards, organised by Northeast Press, publisher of the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, and Tweeddale Press, publisher of the Berwick Advertiser, recognise businesses in a number of fields.

Group editor of the four titles, Paul Larkin, said: “We have an enormous amount to be proud of in Northumberland and we need to shout about our achievements.

“We feel these awards have an important part to play in recognising those excellent companies and workers we have in this wonderful county of ours and we hope we are doing our bit to instil confidence in the whole business community.

“I would like to thank you all for your overwhelming support of this event on behalf of the directors and staff of Northeast Press and Tweeddale Press.

“The awards night has become an increasingly important event in the Northumberland business calendar.”

The winners were as follows:

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR – AkzoNobel Ashington (Egger UK Limited was also on the shortlist).

APPRENTICE / TRAINEE OF THE YEAR – Charlotte Jackson of George F. White (Alex Milburn was also on the shortlist).

INNOVATION AWARD – Royal IHC (JR Dynamics, Geneius Laboratories Ltd and First Square Equipment were also on the shortlist).

NEW BUSINESS (UNDER TWO YEARS) – Ascent Homes (Olly Dial Elite Fitness, Hotspur 1364 and Hairess Maines were also on the shortlist).

BEST GREEN AWARD – Coca-Cola European Partners (re:heat, Maden Eco and The Green Shop were also on the shortlist).

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AWARD – Kielder Waterside (Sweetdreams and AkzoNobel Ashington were also on the shortlist).

EXPORTER OF THE YEAR – First Square Equipment (Chain Bridge Honey Farm was also on the shortlist).

LEISURE AWARD – Kielder Waterside (The Bondgate Boutique and Tankerville Arms were also on the shortlist).

CREATIVE INDUSTRIES AWARD – Emma Rothera Photography and 82 Communications were joint winners in this category.

SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Sweetdreams (Kielder Observatory Astronomical Society and Northeast Mobility Solutions Ltd were also on the shortlist).

LARGE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Geneius Laboratories Ltd (Kielder Waterside was also on the shortlist).

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Willie and Daphne Robson of Chain Bridge Honey Farm near Berwick.

The awards were sponsored by Northumberland College, Port of Blyth, Linden Hall, Northumberland County Council and Arch.