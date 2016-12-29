Burn off the turkey and join in the Ramblers’ Festival of Winter Walks

People in the North East are being invited to step out with the Ramblers during its free, annual Festival of Winter Walks, where people across the country will leave footprints in the snow as they explore Britain at its wintry best.

With more ways than ever to get involved in Britain’s biggest winter walking festival, there’s something for everyone in the North East to enjoy.

Having started in the build-up to Christmas, the festival marches right into the New Year, with a range of free activities on offer.

Northumberland offers a plethora of beautiful walks and countryside in which they can be enjoyed.

Ramblers’ groups will be leading hundreds of free walks.

These range from short festive strolls to blow away the cobwebs, right up to whole day hikes to kick-start New Year resolutions, and everything in between.

Short health walks are perfect for anyone taking their first steps into walking. In England people can join Walking for Health, the country’s largest network of health walk schemes, delivered in a partnership between the Ramblers and Macmillan Cancer Support.

For those who prefer to walk alone, or lead their own walks, festival routes are available from Ramblers Routes, an online library of more than 2,500 of Britain’s best walks.

Ramblers’ director of walking development, Simon Barnett, said: “Winter is one of the best times to go out for a walk.

“There’s something truly magical about putting on your hat and gloves, heading out with your loved ones and perhaps even being the first person to leave footprints in the snow.

“Our popular Festival of Winter Walks is our Christmas gift to the nation, so that everyone in the North East can enjoy the wonders of a winter walk.

“Our walks during the festival are free, fun, friendly and open to everyone, so wrap up warm and join us as we enjoy the season the way we know best, on our feet.”

Ramblers has also launched a free online tracker that allows those taking part to log their walking activity, helping people to get active and stay on track with their resolutions.

Designed to suit both the seasoned walker and someone taking their first steps, there are lots of badges and rewards for walking regularly, completing long distances and reaching particular milestones.

The Festival of Winter Walks is free and open to everyone. To find out more visit www.ramblers.org.uk/become-a-member for information,