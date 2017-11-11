Bunkhouse proposals for disused Amble site

Plans have been lodged for a holiday development on the former Coquet Shorebase Trust site in Amble.

Applicant Tony Pull has submitted an application to Northumberland County Council for a building comprising a nine-bedroom bunkhouse, two holiday apartments, communal area, a bike store and parking on the currently-unused land off Coquet Street.

The bunkhouse will comprise a mix of bedrooms to cater for single people, couples and groups. It is intended to provide short-term accommodation for cyclists passing through the area and tourists.

A planning statement submitted with the bid suggests that as well as being a sustainable form of development, the ‘proposals also deliver other wider planning benefits including the creation of employment opportunities plus the delivery of high-quality visitor accommodation’.