Building society’s charity donations

Three charities have received a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by people in Alnwick.

Cole’s Goal, Friends Of St Michael’s and Northumbrian Hedgehog Rescue Trust, one of our current Jam Jar Army beneficiaries, have been given £100 each after the Society’s Small Change Big Difference Month campaign.

The Charitable Foundation is funded through the scheme which sees members donate the pennies from the annual interest on their accounts to help charities and good causes.

A total of 1,000 charities and good causes received £100,000 after being nominated by people at Yorkshire Building Society branches around the UK.

Greg Brown, manager of the Alnwick branch, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank-you to everyone who came into the branch to nominate a charity for a donation during our Small Change Big Difference Month campaign.

“At Yorkshire Building Society, we are committed to being at the heart of our community and I hope these donations will enable the charities to carry on their wonderful work here in Alnwick.”