Bronze and England out of Euro 2017

Lucy Bronze and her England team-mates crashed out of Euro 2017, losing to hosts Holland 3-0 in this evening's semi-final.

The Netherlands scored once in the first half and twice in the second to book their place in Sunday's final against Denmark.

Lucy Bronze in action during tonight's semi-final.

Vivianne Miedema grabbed the opener with a header before Danielle van de Donk scored the second. England's Millie Bright scored an own goal in the final moments of the match.

Bronze, who was brought up and educated in Alnwick, played the whole match and had a decent shout for a penalty in the second half when she appeared to be brought down, but the referee waved play on.

Despite the disappointment of going out, Man City defender Bronze, 25, has had a decent tournament. Berwick-born Bronze picked up two player-of-the-match awards. Her brilliant all-round performance in the quarter-final victory over France won her many plaudits, including from former England striker Michael Owen, who described her as 'world class'.

Tonight's semi-final was shown live on Channel 4.