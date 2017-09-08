Broken down boat towed to safety off the Farne Islands

A boat which broke down off the Farne Islands was towed to safety by Seahouses inshore lifeboat.

UK Coastguard requested the launch of the inshore lifeboat shortly before 3pm on Thursday to assist an orange 15m RIB (Rigid Inflatable Boat) with three persons on board, broken down and drifting near the Inner Farne Island. The craft was in no immediate danger.

The disabled boat was quickly located and taken in tow to Seahouses, where it was landed safely. The three crew were met by local Coastguard Officers. No further assistance was required and the crew were fit and well.

The boat had been launched from Beadnell, and the owners were making arrangements to recover it at Seahouses.