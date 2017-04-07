Broadcast marathon to celebrate birthday

Lionheart Radio celebrated its 10th birthday with a live 24-hour broadcast at the weekend, starting at 9am on Saturday.

As part of the marathon, the Alnwick-based community radio station had a stall in the town’s Market Place on Saturday.

The volunteer-led 107.3FM station has also launched a £5,000 fund-raising appeal to help it pay for running costs. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lionheartradio2017

For more information about the station, as well as to listen to broadcasts online, visit www.lionheartradio.com