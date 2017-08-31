Bridge closures cause problems in Tillside

Emergency repairs have been carried out to Chatton bridge after a car crashed through the parapet on Saturday night.

The crash caused substantial damage to the structure. Concrete blocks have been put in as a temporary measure until a full repair scheme can be carried out.

“It is perfectly safe to use in the meantime,” said a spokesman for Northumberland County Council.

The bridge reopened on Monday morning ahead of the Glendale Show.

That was thanks in part to the efforts of county councillors Guy Renner-Thompson (Bamburgh) and Anthony Murray (Wooler) who raised concerns about its closure at the height of the harvest season and with lots of traffic expected to pass through on the way to Glendale Show.

Meanwhile, Fowberry Bridge, which crosses the River Till near Chatton, has been closed for restoration works.

Northumberland County Council is undertaking masonry repairs and repointing to the arches and carrying out riverbank restoration work.

The road will be closed until Friday, with a signed diversion in place.

The works form part of the final year of the council’s Masonry Arch Refurbishment Programme.