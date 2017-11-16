Brave swimmers aid the homeless

Hardy swimmers braved the cold conditions to take a dip in the North Sea to help vulnerable people this Christmas.

Daring individuals plunged into the water at Boulmer and Blyth last weekend, in aid of the Crisis at Christmas Newcastle event, which will welcome guests on Christmas Day and Boxing Day who are homeless, lonely or isolated.

The dip at Boulmer was held on Sunday in particularly Baltic conditions – with the air temperature just three degrees and the sea temperature not much more.

The previous day, a group donning evening wear went body-boarding at Blyth.

In return, the hardy swimmers, plus members of the public, donated warm clothing or other items to be given out at the Christmas event.

Jane Hardy, from Alnwick, who took part over the weekend, said: “Thanks to people’s generosity, we managed to fill two vans with warm clothing and gifts for Crisis.

“Thank you to the Boulmer Volunteer Lifeboat team for keeping us safe in the water on Sunday and for allowing us to use their station for hot soup and cake afterwards; donations from the soup raised £145 for the lifeboat.

“Also, thank you to Louise Dean, from The Horseshoes Inn, in Rennington, for providing delicious cakes, Active Northumberland which supplied cups for the soup and hot beverages and everyone who supported/donated clothing and gifts for the homeless.

“It is the fourth year that we have held Winter Coat Amnesty Swims and this year’s events went really well, with support from people across the region.”