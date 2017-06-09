Brave boy inspires fund-raising efforts

Fund-raising events, inspired by a little boy with a debilitating genetic condition, have helped collect thousands of pounds for charity.

Seven-year-old Ollie Dryden, from Amble, has neurofibromatosis (NF) type one. He endures a daily battle, suffering learning difficulties, mobility issues and tumours, among other things.

Along the way, The Neuro Foundation has given the youngster and his family much-needed support.

So, to give something back to the charity, his mum Amy and her loved ones organised a series of fund-raising events in May, as part of NF Awareness Month. And through coffee mornings, a 10-mile sponsored walk, a kids’ fancy-dress walk and a school pyjama day they raised more than £5,600.

Amy said: “Thank you to everyone who supported this. Ollie enjoyed being involved and took part in the kids’ fancy-dress walk – a huge personal challenge.

“I have met other local people affected by NF and others are now taking part in their own challenges in aid of The Neuro Foundation.”