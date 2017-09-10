Brave Aileen has shave for charity

A woman who shaved her head for charity has raised £1,200 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Aileen Davis, from Hadston, did the deed at the end of last month.

And for the 47-year-old, the reason for braving the shave was personal, having lost her parents, sister and a work colleague to cancer.

She said: “The shave went really well and it was really uplifting, knowing that I was doing something to support such a good cause. I set out to raise £200, so I am over the moon that I have raised £1,200.”

Aileen, a churchwarden at St John the Divine, in Chevington, works at Alnwick’s Argos store. She had her head shaved at the shop, with Kelly Mallaburn doing the honours.

To sponsor Aileen, visit www.justgiving.com/Aileen-Davis2 or text ATDX69 £5 to 70070 to donate £5.

If you would prefer to give a cash donation, then call her on 01670 760544 and she will arrange to collect it from you.