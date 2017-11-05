Brakes put on proposal for parking restrictions

A proposal to introduce parking restrictions in an area of Alnwick will not go ahead, after residents voted against it.

The scheme was put forward after Northumberland County Council received concerns about indiscriminate parking in Hotspur Hill, which connects Hotspur Place and Dovecote Lane.

Critics claimed that parked cars were making it difficult for residents to manoeuvre their vehicles in and out of their garages.

In July, a consultation was carried out on a proposal to provide double-yellow lines along one side of Hotspur Hill to try to tackle the perceived problem.

However, of the 11 responses received, seven were against the proposal, while four were neither for or against.

Respondents said that parking opposite the garages does not cause an obstruction and restricting parking on Hotspur Hill would exacerbate parking issues in Dovecote Lane.