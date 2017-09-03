Boy rescued from Northumberland crag by mountain rescue team

An 11-year-old boy was lowered to safety by mountain rescue teams after getting into trouble on a Northumberland crag.

The boy had climbed to the top of the Drake Stone, near Harbottle, when he became crag fast.

Northumbria Police called for the assistance of Northumberland National Park and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Teams.

After two members climbed to the top of the Stone, a technical rope rescue system was used to lower one of the team members and the boy safely to the ground.

The incident involved 15 team members for 1 hour 30 minutes.