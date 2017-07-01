Boutique is shortlisted for top award

An Alnwick-based designer menswear boutique is in the running to win a prize at a prestigious industry competition.

Hotspur 1364, on Narrowgate, has been shortlisted for Best Customer Experience at the national Drapers Independent Awards 2017.

Having first opened the doors just under three years ago, the team at Hotspur 1364 has worked incredibly hard to carve a niche in the menswear marketplace, delivering globally-recognised brands such as GANT, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

The shop combines this with a male grooming service, with the talented barbers offering anything from a top chop to a hot towel shave.

Meanwhile, the recently-launched Hotspur 1364 ‘hot trunks’ service is a hit with busy guys who don’t have the time or inclination to trawl the high street or internet; delivering handpicked designer menswear pieces direct to customers’ door or desk.

The boutique’s owner, Lisa Aynsley – who also serves on Alnwick Town Council – said: “To have been recognised and shortlisted on a national level is a real honour.

“We work in a highly competitive marketplace and to have made the UK finals is just fantastic.”

The Drapers Independents Awards 2017 will be the 27th in a series that stretches back all the way to 1990.

This prestigious event is one of the most admired and highly respected in the industry, celebrating the best independent fashion retailers in the UK and Ireland, as well as some of their best-selling brands and the agencies that support them.

The awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday, September 13, at The Brewery, Chiswell Street, London, bringing together some of the best names in the industry.