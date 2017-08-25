Boutique bedrooms open at revamped pub

An entrepreneur has continued his transformation of an Alnwick pub, by turning empty upstairs space into four boutique guest bedrooms.

The smart-looking conversion, costing around £100,000, is the third phase of Mark Jones’ refurbishment at The Dirty Bottles, on Narrowgate, which he reopened in 2015.

The new rooms at The Dirty Bottles.

The en-suite rooms, all with roll-top baths and rainfall showers, launched earlier this month and have attracted much interest and positive feedback. Features include coffee-making machines, record players with vinyl in each room and high-end toiletries.

Mark, 39, is delighted with the response so far. He said: “We want to offer something above and beyond and the feedback has been amazing. Since opening, we have been at 98 per cent occupancy, and we are looking busy for the rest of the year.

“We had been using the rooms as storage prior to the redevelopment, but the aim was always to turn the space into guest bedrooms.

“It represents the third phase of our plan for The Dirty Bottles, following on from the launch of the bar and restaurant in 2015 and then the opening of the roof-top terrace. Opening the rooms has also led to us taking on more staff.”

The bedrooms – transformed with the help of MRV Interiors and R Frost Electrics – are priced at around £150 a night on weekends and £135 during the week, including breakfast, with offers/discounts if you book with The Bottles direct.

Mark was born and bred in Alnwick and he wants to continue to invest in the town. In July, we reported how he and business partner Gareth Brown have purchased the nearby Oddfellows Arms, which closed in February under different landlords.

Discussing the premises’ future, he said: “We are speaking to planners about what uses they would prefer, whether it be pub, bed and breakfast or residential. We are also conducting our own feasibility study. I don’t expect anything to happen this year; work will probably start in 2018.”