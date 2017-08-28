Boost for new tool to attract more visitors

A new tool to attract a greater number of international visitors to the English coast, including Northumberland, has been awarded funding by VisitEngland’s Discover England Fund.

Developed by The National Coastal Tourism Academy (NCTA), England’s Coast will focus on attracting German, Dutch and French visitors to coastal destinations including Northumberland; Brighton and Eastbourne; Devon and Cornwall; and the Jurassic Coast.

Using interactive video technology created as part of a previous NCTA project, England’s Coast will give holidaymakers the ability to create their own itineraries.

The itinerary builder will enable accommodation, activity and attraction providers, retailers and destinations across the relevant stretches of coastline to add their businesses so that international visitors can create bespoke personalised itineraries.

Jude Leitch, director of Northumberland Tourism, said: “We’re delighted to be part of such an innovative project and certainly welcome more international visitors.”

The scope of the project will be expanded to target group travel and group itineraries showcasing England’s coast.

A series of online learning programmes will be available to educate international travel trade about the coast, as well as product knowledge and customer service courses for local businesses on the coast.