The Northumberland Tourism Annual Conference takes place at Linden Hall on Thursday, February 9.

The day will be a combination of presentations and interactive workshops including an update on Northumberland’s Destination Management Plan and Northumberland Tourism’s marketing plans for 2017-18.

Entry is £20 (plus VAT), including lunch. To book or for details, email rachel.williamson@northumberlandtourism.co.uk or call 01670 794522.