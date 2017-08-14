Book tells the story of rural community

Have your say

A new book tells the fascinating history of a rural Northumberland community.

The Records and Recollections of the Aln and Breamish Valleys contains a selection of articles from the journal of the Aln and Breamish Local History Society over a period of around 40 years.

The 350-page book consists of 11 chapters covering a range of topics, including schools and schooldays, farming and wartime.

The book, selected and edited by Bridget Winstanley and published by Clays Ltd, features more than 50 historic photographs.

It is available at £7.50 plus £4 for postage and packaging if ordered from Bridget (01669 621241 or bridgetwin stanley@gmail.com), with profits to the Aln and Breamish Local History Society.

Copies are available from the Post Offices in Glanton, Alnwick and Morpeth, as well as the Northumberland National Park Information Office in Rothbury.