Bodyboarder in trouble off north Northumberland coast

A rescue effort was launched last night following a report of a woman on a bodyboard being carried out to sea off Beadnell Point.

At 6.09pm yesterday, UK Coastguard requested the immediate launch of the Seahouses lifeboats. Another bodyboarder had allegedly gone into the water to try to assist the female who had gone out of sight and had no wetsuit or life-jacket.

Both boats quickly launched and made best speed to the search area. Coastguard teams from Seahouses, Holy Island and Howick also mobilised. After an initial search and inquiries with local boats, it was established that the casualty had come ashore and was safe and well, which was confirmed by Coastguard officers.

Seahouses Lifeboat operations manager, Ian Clayton said: "It is so disappointing that despite all of the safety advice from the RNLI and UK Coastguard, people are still going into the sea so complacently, without proper safety equipment such as a wetsuit and life-jacket. The cold water and power of the tide cannot be underestimated and this is yet another incident that could easily have ended tragically."