Body found after search of north Northumberland coastline

A body has been found in the search for a missing person in Northumberland.

Police, coastguards and both the all-weather and inshore lifeboat crew were involved in a search between the pier and Magdalene Fields golf course.

A Facebook statement from Berwick lifeboat said: 'Both Berwick ILB and ALB launched this morning at 1120hrs to assist Northumbria Police, HM Coastguard and Northeast ambulance service search for a missing person.

'After an extensive search, a casualty was located, unfortunately the person was found deceased. Both boats returned to station at 1600hrs and made ready for service.

'Many thanks to HM Coastguard for extracting our ILB crew up the cliffs due to the deteriorating sea state. Our thoughts are with the person’s family and friends.'