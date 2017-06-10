Bluebell walk was the blooming best one yet

An Alnwick fund-raising group has raised a record sum from its annual bluebell walk.

Crowds flocked to this year’s event at Ratcheugh Observatory, organised by the Alnwick NSPCC Committee.

The walk offered the rare opportunity to go inside the observatory, courtesy of the Duke of Northumberland, and with good weather and stunning views, visitors were eager to take up the offer.

More than £1,440 was raised, making it the most successful year to date for the event.

NSPCC fund-raising manager Jackie Dawson said: “The weather is certainly something you can’t plan with events like this, but we really were exceptionally lucky.

“Everything else was planned to a tee, and the ladies from the committee did a fantastic job spreading the word, preparing the site and providing a fabulous array of refreshments.

“I’d like to thank all of the committee members for their hard work.”