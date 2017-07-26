Bishop visits middle school

A Mass was celebrated by Bishop Seamus Cunningham at St Paul’s RCVA Middle School last Tuesday in thanksgiving for the contribution the school has made towards Catholic education ahead of the switch to two-tier education in Alnwick.

Pictured are executive headteacher Maria Wilson, chairman of governors Pam Slater, Joe Hughes, director of education for the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle, Bishop Seamus Cunningham and some of the middle school pupils.