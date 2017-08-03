Birthday offers at Alnwick shop

An Alnwick shop is offering its customers a range of special offers to celebrate its fifth birthday.
Marilyn & Melrose, which is run by husband and wife team, Paul and Karen Scrimshaw, is marking the milestone tomorrow (Friday).
Fittingly, the shop’s birthday is the same day as their wedding anniversary – which this year is their 27th.
To celebrate, the shop on Narrowgate will be offering in-store discounts all week, from tomorrow until Friday, August 11. A raffle will also take place on August 11, with £50, £25 and £15 in-store vouchers up for grabs. Proceeds from the raffle will go to HospiceCare North Northumberland.
Karen said: “We are proud to have reached our fifth birthday and we are grateful to everyone who has supported us.”
