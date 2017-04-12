Bikers take to the roads for Easter egg run

A huge convoy of bikers is taking to the roads in Northumberland at the weekend for a charity ride.

More than 1,000 motorbikes are expected to join the Northumbria Easter egg run on Saturday.

The bikes will leave Woodhorn Museum at 11am and travel to Amble, where they will stop for lunch, before riding on to Alnwick, down the A1 to Bedlington, Bebside and finishing at South Beach, Blyth.

Entry is £1 per person and bikers are also being asked to take along an Easter egg.

All proceeds, after costs, will be donated to Support Our Soldiers and all eggs will be given to children in North East hospitals.

The run was last held in 2015, when police counted 1,583 motorbikes taking part.