Biker airlifted to hospital after collision near Warkworth

A biker was airlifted to hospital today after a crash near Warkworth.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the collision between the motorbike and a car on the A1068 between Warkworth and Hipsburn shortly before noon.

The biker, a man in his 50s, was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle by the Great North Air Ambulance.

The road was closed between Station Road, Warkworth, and the B1338. Traffic was diverted through Shilbottle and the road reopened just over an hour later.