Bid to provide new shop for village in pub after closure

Plans have been lodged to use unused storage space at a pub to provide a new premises for a village shop in Thropton.

And the area’s county councillor, Steven Bridgett, has backed the plan, with a pledge to provide £3,500 from his small schemes allowance to support the project.

The application explains that the idea was born from a public meeting in the village after the shop closed and the owner put the premises up for sale.

‘The most obvious location was the Three Wheat Heads village pub which had available space being used to store old furniture but in past years had been occupied as a joiner’s workshop and also as a signmaker’s premises,’ the document states.

‘Discussions were held and the pub landlord and the pub owners were both keen to see the space occupied as a village shop as it was felt that such a use was symbiotic with the pub, indeed the pub owners have supported such ventures in other villages under their Pub is the Hub scheme. They have offered to make a modest financial contribution to get the scheme off the ground.’

The proposals would simply see new or refurbished stud partitions installed with the existing doors changed round to open outwards and a new door and window to go in behind the rehung doors.

The shop would share the pub car park as the shop would be closed when the pub is busy in the evenings.