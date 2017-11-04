Beryl raises thousands of pounds for cancer charity

A Warkworth woman has raised thousands of pounds for Marie Curie in memory of her brother.

Beryl Holmes has presented a cheque of £6,584 to support the cancer charity’s Pay for a day initiative at its Newcastle hospice.

She has raised the money over the last two years, inspired by the death of her 74-year-old sibling Ray, who lost his battle with the disease in 2014.

During his fight, he was supported by Marie Curie, which provided invaluable care.

Beryl has managed to raise the six-figure sum through her book launches and sales, a birthday evening, raffles and other events hosted in Warkworth.

Among the books, the retired publisher had Ian Smith’s illustrated and informative guide book, Warkworth, reprinted.

She also published The Hermit of Warkworth – the tragic tale of Sir Bertram of Bothal. Made up of three elements, it included the original ballad by Thomas Percy, taken from the early edition first published in 1771 and printed by famous Alnwick printer William Davidson.

It tells the romanticised story of grief-stricken Sir Bertram, who is said to have built Warkworth Hermitage on the banks of the River Coquet.

Beryl said: “To achieve such an amount is more than I hoped for when I began fund-raising and my heartfelt thanks go to every single person who has encouraged and supported me. It means so much to me that Ray’s name is inside every book (more than 1,000 copies) sold to date.”

Pay for a day at the Newcastle Marie Curie Hospice helps provide specialist care and support to terminally-ill patients and their families, either as day visitors or longer-term end-of-life care.

For details about Beryl’s fund-raising, visit facebook.com/warkworthbook or email book.holmes@gmail.com