Berwick's Learmonth books semi-final place in World 800m

Guy Learmonth, from Berwick, ran a storming race to qualify for the semi-final of the 800m in the World Athletics Championships at the London Stadium.

The 25-year-old, who was delighted even to qualify for the event, lined up in a tough-looking heat, the last of six early this afternoon.

He ran a tactically brilliant race, sticking to the shoulder of eventual winner, American Donavan Brazier, and finishing third in a time of 1:45:90, behind Brazier's 1:45:65 and the 1:45:81 of Ethiopian Mohammed Aman in second. The top three qualified automatically.

After the race, Guy told the BBC: "I had seen the start list yesterday and a few people have written me off in big races. I know I can always raise my game when I need to. The hardest part for me is just getting to these championships.

"Home games again - I love it! I'm always going to run well - I'm looking forward to the semi tomorrow now."

Guy followed Brazier round the two laps, occasionally checking on the opposition on the stadium's big screens, and it was only in the home straight that he was overtaken by the Ethiopian.

Guy checks his time on the big screens in the London Stadium.

"The last thing I wanted to do was get caught off guard, so it was go with the pace - I knew it would be quick - and keep hanging in there, and I did that," he said.

Earlier, in heat 2, fellow Briton Kyle Langford struggled tactically and could only finish fifth in a time of 1:46:38 and faced an anxious wait to see if he would qualify as one of the fastest losers. Guy did not make the same mistake, going out strongly and maintaining a good pace throughout the race.

Langford did get through, as did Elliot Giles, who qualified automatically with his third place in heat 3 with 1:45:86 to make it a full house for the British athletes.

The semi-finals are scheduled for 9.15pm tomorrow (Sunday) ahead of one of the biggest races of the championships, the men's 100m.