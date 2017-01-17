Berwick MP welcomes PM’s ‘global approach’ after key Brexit speech

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has welcomed the Prime Minister’s ‘commitment to a global outlook’ after Theresa May’s long-awatied speech on her objectives for Brexit.

The Conservative MP also welcomed her party leader’s assurances that the UK will leave the jurisdiction of the EU’s institutions and courts when the Brexit process has completed.

The Prime Minister confirmed she would resist calls to stay in the single market which would most likely have meant the UK would retain free movement of people and a lack of control of immigration.

Mrs May also made clear the UK would move away from the EU’s customs union, which bans members from forging their own trade deals, stressing the importance of an independent Britain’s ability to make deals with the nations who have already expressed a desire for greater trade links post-Brexit, such as the USA, Australia and India.

Mrs Trevelyan said: “I was delighted to hear the Prime Minister set out her vision for our nation – a nation which will be a strong, friendly ally to the EU, but which will look beyond it to the rest of the world.

“Throughout the campaign, I talked about how leaving the EU would give us the opportunity to become an outward-looking nation which will be freed from the restrictions presently placed upon us by the EU, enabling British businesses to trade more freely with other nations, and to welcome the best talent from across the globe.”

The Prime Minister’s 12-point plan also refers to ‘control of our own laws’. This was particularly important to Mrs Trevelyan, who added: “It is always frustrating when constituents contact me expressing their concern about a law and I have to tell them UK politicians have no control of it – a recent example is the tampon tax.

“A key driver for me in supporting a break from the EU is ensuring MPs are accountable to their constituents for all laws we all live by.”

The 12-point plan also expresses a commitment to continue to work with European partners on key issues of security, and a desire to guarantee the future of EU nationals already in the UK as soon as possible.